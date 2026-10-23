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Bayern coach Vincent Kompany taken to hospital after collapsing during training session
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Bayern coach Vincent Kompany taken to hospital after collapsing during training session

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany taken to hospital after collapsing during training session

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Bayern Munich v Arsenal - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 21, 2026 Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

23 Oct 2026 11:56PM (Updated: 24 Oct 2026 06:42AM)
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MUNICH: Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany was rushed to hospital on Friday after collapsing during a training session, the German champions said.

The Belgian had been nursing a virus in recent days and had missed some of his team's training sessions.

"On Friday, Vincent Kompany required medical attention after collapsing during a training session for Bayern’s reserve team," the club said. "The head coach of the professional squad had been observing the second team’s session."

"Kompany is currently undergoing a thorough examination in the hospital and will remain under medical care. For the time being, his coaching staff will manage all training and match-related operations."

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The Bundesliga leaders, who drew 2-2 at home against Arsenal in the Champions League earlier this week, are due to travel to Freiburg on Sunday.

“Vincent Kompany’s health is our top priority," said Max Eberl, Bayern's Board Member for Sport. "At Bayern, we will do everything we can to ensure he makes a speedy recovery."

"Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, and he will be given as much time as he needs. Everyone at FC Bayern wishes Vinnie a quick recovery.”

 

Source: Reuters
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