Sport

Bayern condemn racist abuse of Tel after German Super Cup loss
Logo of Bayern Munich is seen during a news conference in the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich, Germany August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File photo
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 13, 2023 Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel celebrates after Noussair Mazraoui scores their sixth goal REUTERS/Lukas Barth/File photo
Soccer Football - DFL Super Cup - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - August 12, 2023 Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Mathys Tel, Dayot Upamecano, Serge Gnabry, Kim Min-jae and Harry Kane look dejected after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File photo
14 Aug 2023 03:54AM
Bayern Munich have strongly condemned "inhumane" racist abuse on social media of 18-year-old French striker Mathys Tel after Saturday's 3-0 German Super Cup defeat by RB Leipzig.

"Whoever writes such disgustingly racist things is not an FC Bayern fan. Mathys, we have your back and you have our full support," the club said on Sunday on social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, after losing to the German Cup winners.

Tel missed several chances for the champions and was replaced after 64 minutes by England striker Harry Kane, whose transfer from Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday reportedly cost Bayern a Bundesliga record 100 million euros ($109.44 million).

($1 = 0.9137 euros)

Source: Reuters

