Sport

Bayern cruise past Augsburg 5-3 to open up lead in the Bundesliga
Bayern cruise past Augsburg 5-3 to open up lead in the Bundesliga
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 11, 2023 Bayern Munich's Joao Cancelo scores their first goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 11, 2023 Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala in action with FC Augsburg's Maximilian Bauer and Elvis Rexhbecaj REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 11, 2023 Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane in action with FC Augsburg's Maximilian Bauer REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 11, 2023 Bayern Munich players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 11, 2023 Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane in action with FC Augsburg's Maximilian Bauer REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
12 Mar 2023 12:41AM (Updated: 12 Mar 2023 12:41AM)
MUNICH, Germany : Champions Bayern Munich bounced back from a goal down and struck four times in a powerful first half against Augsburg en route to a 5-3 victory in the Bavarian derby on Saturday to go provisionally three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Fresh from Wednesday's Champions League last-16 victory over Paris St Germain, Bayern suffered an early shock when the visitors went in front with Mergim Berisha after two minutes.

Despite the injury absence of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, on target against PSG, Bayern had little trouble scoring.

Joao Cancelo's 15th-minute shot cancelled out Augsburg's lead and the Bavarians struck three more times until the break with defender Benjamin Pavard netting twice and Leroy Sane heading in their fourth goal from close range on the stroke of halftime.

Augsburg recovered after the break and pulled a goal back with Berisha's penalty on the hour but unmarked Alphonso Davies tapped in at the far post to make it 5-2 and restore Bayern's three-goal lead.

Augsburg capped an entertaining afternoon with a stoppage time goal from Irvin Cardona.

The Bavarians, chasing a record-extending 11th straight league crown, are now on 52 points with Borussia Dortmund, in second place on 49, facing Schalke 04 in the Ruhr valley derby later on Saturday. RB Leipzig moved up to third on 45 after their 3-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Source: Reuters

