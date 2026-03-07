Bayern crush 10-man Gladbach 4-1 despite Kane's absence to extend lead

MUNICH, Germany, March 6 : Bayern Munich cruised past 10-man Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-1 on Friday to widen their lead at the top to 14 points in the German Bundesliga.

Even without injured top striker Harry Kane, it was one-way traffic from the start as four different scorers were on target for Bayern.

Brimming with confidence following last week's 3-2 win at second-placed Borussia Dortmund, Vincent Kompany's men were once again in ruthless form.

The Bavarians, who face Atalanta on Tuesday in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg, are now on 66 points in the Bundesliga with nine games left to play.

Borussia Dortmund, on 52, are in action against Cologne on Saturday.

"When Harry is out, we have other guys who can get the goals. Today we scored four," said Bayern coach Kompany. "Apart from the goal we conceded in the end, it was perfect. We showed good intensity.

"The guys who were on the pitch showed why they deserve to play. They used the chance and didn't disappoint."

Asked whether Kane would be ready for next week's Champions League match, Kompany said: "Hopefully. If he makes it, then great. Otherwise we will do it with the lads we have."

Luis Diaz, the league's second best scorer, opened the hosts' account in the 33rd with a superb volley for his 14th goal of the campaign before Konrad Laimer doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime.

Things took a turn for the worse for Gladbach in the 55th when Rocco Reitz was sent off with a straight red card for fouling Nicolas Jackson in the box. In the absence of Kane, it was Jamal Musiala who stepped up and converted the spot kick to make it 3-0.

It was Musiala's first league goal since his return from injury in January after breaking his leg in July 2025 with the Germany midfielder desperate to get some much needed match practice with an eye on the World Cup starting in June.

"It feels good. It was my third start - first time over 90 minutes. I'm happy," said man-of-the-match Musiala. 'With such games I can get back into a rhythm."

Jackson also got onto the scoresheet in the 79th, tapping in Lennart Karl's cutback, before Gladbach bagged a late consolation goal in the 89th with substitute Wael Mohya.