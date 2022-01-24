Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bayern crush Hertha 4-1 to lead title race by six points
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bayern crush Hertha 4-1 to lead title race by six points

Bayern crush Hertha 4-1 to lead title race by six points
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v Bayern Munich - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - January 23, 2022 Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry in action REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Bayern crush Hertha 4-1 to lead title race by six points
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v Bayern Munich - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - January 23, 2022 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller scores their second goal REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Bayern crush Hertha 4-1 to lead title race by six points
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v Bayern Munich - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - January 23, 2022 Bayern Munich's Paul Wanner in action with Hertha BSC's Santiago Ascacibar REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Bayern crush Hertha 4-1 to lead title race by six points
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v Bayern Munich - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - January 23, 2022 Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring their third goal with Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
24 Jan 2022 03:18AM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 03:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Bayern Munich cruised to 4-1 victory at Hertha Berlin on Sunday, scoring twice in each half, to stay firmly in control of the title race and restore their six point lead at the top.

Corentin Tolisso, who had seen a superb volley ruled as off side in the second minute, did everything right in the 25th, connecting with a Kingsley Coman cross to head the champions into the lead.

Thomas Mueller doubled it on the stroke of halftime, stretching to flick in a Joshua Kimmich free kick as Bayern cruised towards their seventh league win from their last eight matches.

A mistake by Hertha keeper Alexander Schwolow allowed Leroy Sane to slip in and bag Bayern's third goal of the afternoon in the 75th and Serge Gnabry made it 4-0 four minutes later, cutting in from the right to slip the ball through the keeper's legs.

The hosts, who have won just one of their last five league matches and remained in 13th place, got a late consolation goal through Jurgen Ekkelenkamp 10 minutes from the end.

Bayern, who have now scored at least once in a record 67 consecutive Bundesliga matches, are on 49 points, six ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund who beat Hoffenheim 3-2 on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us