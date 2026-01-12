Logo
Bayern crush own-goal kings Wolfsburg 8-1 to stretch lead at top
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - January 11, 2026 Bayern Munich's Michael Olise scores their seventh goal REUTERS/Michaela Stache
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - January 11, 2026 VfL Wolfsburg's Kilian Fischer scores an own goal and Bayern Munich's first REUTERS/Michaela Stache
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - January 11, 2026 Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz in action with VfL Wolfsburg's Konstantinos Koulierakis REUTERS/Michaela Stache
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - January 11, 2026 VfL Wolfsburg's Patrick Wimmer in action REUTERS/Michaela Stache
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - January 11, 2026 Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz in action with VfL Wolfsburg's Moritz Jenz REUTERS/Michaela Stache
12 Jan 2026 02:39AM
MUNICH, Germany, Jan ‌11 : Bayern Munich, helped by two record-breaking VfL Wolfsburg own goals and two from Michael Olise, demolished the visitors 8-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday to extend their lead at the top, as the league resumed from its winter break.

The reigning champions, who are on 44 points, 11 ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, took a fifth-minute lead when Luis Diaz's ‌cutback was turned in by Kilian Fischer for an ‌own goal. It was the third consecutive league game that Wolfsburg had scored an own goal, setting a Bundesliga record.

The visitors, however, reacted well with Dzenan Pejcinovic finishing a fine passing move that split open the Bayern defence, to level in the 15th.

Diaz then turned scorer on the half-hour mark, heading in an Olise cross ‍for his ninth league goal of the campaign, to put the hosts back in front. Olise is the league's best provider with nine assists so far.

The Frenchman then got on to the scoresheet with a curled shot to bag his eighth goal ​of the season before hapless ‌Wolfsburg notched up their fourth own goal in the last three league matches in the 53rd with Moritz Jenz putting the ball in ​the net from an Olise cutback.

The hosts, who also hit the post with Olise in ⁠the 64th and added two more ‌goals through substitute Raphael Guerreiro and Bundesliga leading scorer Harry Kane in a ​span of 80 seconds, have never lost at home to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, having won 27 of 29 matches and drawn two.

Olise ‍crowned his superb performance in his 50th Bundesliga match for Bayern with his second ⁠goal of the evening in the 76th before substitute Leon Goretzka flicked the ball in ​from a tight angle ‌in the 88th to make it their biggest win over Wolfsburg.

(Reporting ‍by ​Karolos Grohmann; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters
