Bayern defender Stanisic tests positive for COVID-19-club
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v FC Cologne - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - August 22, 2021 Bayern Munich's Josip Stanisic in action with FC Cologne's Louis Schaub REUTERS/Andreas Gebert DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

17 Nov 2021 11:24PM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 11:23PM)
BERLIN : Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanisic has tested positive for COVID-19, the German champions said on Wednesday, only days after team mate Niklas Suele had been sidelined by the virus.

Croatia defender Stanisic had been on international duty in the past week and came on as a substitute in Sunday's 1-0 win over Russia in their World Cup qualifier.

"Josip Stanisic has tested positive for the coronavirus," Bayern said in a statement. "The Bayern Munich defender has been fully vaccinated and has gone into isolation at home. He feels good."

Defender Suele is still in quarantine after testing positive 10 days ago.

Bayern team mates Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who had been isolated following Suele's infection, have returned to training.

Bayern, top of the Bundesliga, visit Augsburg on Friday and face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League next week.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)

Source: Reuters

