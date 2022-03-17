Logo
Bayern defender Suele out with hamstring injury-club
Bayern defender Suele out with hamstring injury-club

17 Mar 2022 07:42PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 07:42PM)
BERLIN : Bayern Munich central defender Niklas Suele will be out for some time after picking up a hamstring injury in training, the club said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Germany international, who will join Borussia Dortmund next season, was injured during Wednesday's training.

Bayern did not say how long he could be out.

The Bavarians are top of the Bundesliga but have drawn their last two league games allowing Borussia Dortmund to close in to within four points.

They host European hopefuls Union Berlin on Saturday and are also through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

