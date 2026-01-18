Bayern demolish hosts Leipzig in stunning 5-1 comeback win

LEIPZIG, Germany, Jan 17 : Leaders Bayern Munich powered back from a goal down, scoring three goals in six minutes, to crush hosts RB Leipzig 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and protect their 11-point advantage at the top.

The visitors, who also saw Jamal Musiala make a brief substitute appearance following his recovery from a broken leg and ankle last July, scored all five goals in the second half to maintain their unbeaten run in the league this season and moved up to 50 points.

Borussia Dortmund are in second place on 39 following their last-gasp 3-2 win over St Pauli earlier on Saturday while Leipzig dropped to fourth on 32.

The hosts shot out of the blocks and had two early chances through Romulo and Antonio Nusa before the former made amends for his early miss, tapping in for the lead in the 20th minute.

Leipzig came close several more times in a strong first half but the visitors hit back five minutes after the restart when Serge Gnabry fired in his 100th goal for the club.

They completed their turnaround with the Bundesliga's leading scorer Harry Kane finding enough space at the far post to put them in front with his 21st league goal and Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer did well in the 72nd to deny Yan Diomande, palming his shot wide.

The Bavarians, however, were far from done, and they scored three more times late in the game, with Jonathan Tah's 82nd-minute header and goals from Aleksandar Pavlovic in the 85th and Michael Olise three minutes later to complete their comeback win in style.