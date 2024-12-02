Bayern draw at Dortmund plays no role ahead of Cup game, says Leverkusen's Alonso

BERLIN : Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday plays no role in preparations of holders Bayer Leverkusen for their German Cup last 16 clash against the Bavarians on Tuesday, coach Xabi Alonso said.

Bayern had to come from a goal down to snatch a draw with a late equaliser in Dortmund as their seven-game winning run across all competitions without conceding a goal came to an end.

But Leverkusen's Alonso expects a different Bayern team against them in Munich.

"For me it is a different game. First of all it is Munich," Alonso told a press conference in Leverkusen on Monday. "I watched the game (against Dortmund) but we expect a very hard game in Munich."

Bayern, under new coach Vincent Kompany, look to have rediscovered their dominance and are top of the Bundesliga with a four-point advantage. They have also bounced back in the Champions League after a rocky start.

Leverkusen, who won the league and Cup double without defeat last season, are third in the Bundesliga standings, seven points behind Bayern.

"But the Cup is one game and anything can happen there," Alonso said. "Tomorrow is like a final for us. There is no tougher game than a game at the Allianz Arena.

"Normally if Bayern play at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga, the Champions League or the Cup they are always the favourites. It is the biggest challenge. Almost a final," added the Spaniard.

Leverkusen will still be without key striker Victor Boniface just as Bayern are missing top scorer Harry Kane.

But Alonso said he was happy to have forward Patrik Schick firing on all cylinders, with the Czech having netted the winner against Union Berlin on Saturday after his hat-trick over Heidenheim a week earlier.

Schick had also scored in their midweek 5-0 demolition of Salzburg in the Champions League.

"Patrik is in a top moment," Alonso said. "He not only scores, but does a lot of other things right, also against Union Berlin in an intense game against a tough defence. I am happy he is having this good feeling."