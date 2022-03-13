Bayern draw for second game in a row with 1-1 result at Hoffenheim

SINSHEIM, Germany : Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich wasted a bagful of chances and hit the post as they were held 1-1 at Hoffenheim on Saturday, their second league draw in a row.

The Bavarians, chasing a record-extending 10th consecutive league crown, had drawn with Bayer Leverkusen last week and have won two of their last five league matches.

It was the hosts who took the lead, however, with Christoph Baumgartner's volley at the far post in the 32nd minute.

Bayern's Thomas Mueller twice put the ball in the net only to be ruled offside and his side had to wait until first half stoppage time to bag the equaliser.

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski headed in a Joshua Kimmich corner on the stroke of halftime for his 29th goal of the campaign.

Bayern had a third effort ruled out for offside, this time Lewandowski, as they pushed for another goal early in the second half.

They kept up the pressure but Serge Gnabry hit the post and Jamal Musiala the side netting after they pounced on consecutive defensive errors by the hosts.

Another massive chance was wasted with Mueller's shot cleared off the line in the 73rd minute as Hoffenheim desperately tried to hang on for a point.

Hoffenheim responded almost instantly with an Andrej Kramaric effort which Manuel Neuer did well to save.

Bayern are on 60 points from 26 matches, with second placed Borussia Dortmund, on 50 from 24, in action against Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

The result was bad news for Hoffenheim, who tumbled out of the top four, with Freiburg moving into fourth on goal difference following a 3-2 win over VfL Wolfsburg.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)