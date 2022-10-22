Logo
Sport

Bayern ease past Hoffenheim 2-0 to put pressure on leaders Union
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - October 22, 2022 Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala scores their first goal REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - October 22, 2022 Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring their first goal with Alphonso Davies, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Dayot Upamecano REUTERS/Heiko Becker
22 Oct 2022 11:47PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2022 11:53PM)
HOFFENHEIM, Germany: Bayern Munich struck twice in the first half to ease past hosts Hoffenheim 2-0 on Saturday and move to within a point of leaders Union Berlin.

The German champions never had to hit top form against toothless Hoffenheim and Jamal Musiala put the visitors in front in the 18th minute after being left completely unmarked at the far post.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled their lead in the 38th, turning the ball past keeper Oliver Baumann from a tight angle. The Cameroon striker has now scored in Bayern's last three matches in all competitions.

The hosts had Baumann to thank for keeping the score low in the first half.

Bayern are on 22 points in second place, one behind Union Berlin who travel to VfL Bochum on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

