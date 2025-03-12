Logo
Sport

Bayern ease past Leverkusen 2-0 to book Champions League last-eight spot
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - March 11, 2025 Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies celebrates scoring their second goal with Harry Kane REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - March 11, 2025 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - March 11, 2025 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their first goal REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - March 11, 2025 Bayern Munich's Jonas Urbig makes a save REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - March 11, 2025 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in action with Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
12 Mar 2025 05:58AM
LEVERKUSEN, Germany : Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scored one goal and set up another as his side beat hosts Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday to advance with a 5-0 aggregate win to the last eight where they will face Inter Milan.

Kane, who netted twice in last week's 3-0 first leg win, tapped home from close range in the 52nd minute for a 10th Champions League goal that made him the first English player to score 10 times in a single European Cup season.

The England striker then delivered a one-touch pinpoint assist for Alphonso Davies to score the second goal in the 71st.

Bayern, who also lead the Bundesliga title race with an eight-point gap over second-placed reigning champions Leverkusen, were the better side throughout and twice hit the woodwork through Jamal Musiala late in the game.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, without injured attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, had to wait more than an hour for their first effort on target and could do nothing to avoid their third straight loss across all competitions.

Source: Reuters
