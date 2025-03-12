Bayern ease past Leverkusen 2-0 to book Champions League last-eight spot

LEVERKUSEN, Germany : Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scored one goal and set up another as his side beat hosts Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday to advance with a 5-0 aggregate win to the last eight where they will face Inter Milan.

Kane, who netted twice in last week's 3-0 first leg win, tapped home from close range in the 52nd minute for a 10th Champions League goal that made him the first English player to score 10 times in a single European Cup season.

The England striker then delivered a one-touch pinpoint assist for Alphonso Davies to score the second goal in the 71st.

Bayern, who also lead the Bundesliga title race with an eight-point gap over second-placed reigning champions Leverkusen, were the better side throughout and twice hit the woodwork through Jamal Musiala late in the game.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, without injured attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, had to wait more than an hour for their first effort on target and could do nothing to avoid their third straight loss across all competitions.