Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bayern edge closer to Bundesliga title after win at Arminia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bayern edge closer to Bundesliga title after win at Arminia

Bayern edge closer to Bundesliga title after win at Arminia
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Bayern Munich - Bielefelder Alm, Bielefeld, Germany - April 17, 2022 Bayern Munich players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Bayern edge closer to Bundesliga title after win at Arminia
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Bayern Munich - Bielefelder Alm, Bielefeld, Germany - April 17, 2022 Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies in action with Arminia Bielefeld's Masaya Okugawa REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Bayern edge closer to Bundesliga title after win at Arminia
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Bayern Munich - Bielefelder Alm, Bielefeld, Germany - April 17, 2022 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Bayern edge closer to Bundesliga title after win at Arminia
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Bayern Munich - Bielefelder Alm, Bielefeld, Germany - April 17, 2022 Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard in action with Arminia Bielefeld's Patrick Wimmer REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Bayern edge closer to Bundesliga title after win at Arminia
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Bayern Munich - Bielefelder Alm, Bielefeld, Germany - April 17, 2022 Bayern Munich fan inside the stadium during the match REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
18 Apr 2022 12:09AM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 01:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BIELEFELD, Germany: Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich restored their nine-point cushion at the summit of the standings with a 3-0 victory at relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday, taking them within touching distance of a 10th straight league crown.

With only four games left, the Bavarians rebounded after their shock Champions League exit with a solid win and regained their lead over second-placed Borussia Dormund before the two teams clash in next weekend's crunch Der Klassiker in Munich.

Bayern took the lead with 10 minutes on the clock after Alphonso Davies squared for Robert Lewandowski, who took a touch before Arminia defender Jacob Barrett Laursen helped the ball over the line.

Having edged in front during a cagey first half, the visitors doubled their advantage with the last kick of the opening period through Serge Gnabry, who chased Kimmich's pass from the right and hit a brilliant-first time volley.

Julian Nagelsmann's side added a third with five minutes remaining as Kimmich sprayed the ball left for Lewandowski, and the Polish forward passed to substitute Jamal Musiala to finish a sweeping counter-attack from close range.

Arminia had dropped into the automatic relegation spots following Hertha Berlin's win over Augsburg on Saturday and remained in 17th place, three points adrift of the safety zone, after defeat by Bayern extended their winless run to seven games.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us