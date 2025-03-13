Bayern extend versatile midfielder Kimmich's deal to 2029

BERLIN : Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich has signed a contract extension to 2029, the Bundesliga leaders said on Thursday, joining teammates Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies with fresh long-term deals.

Speculation regarding Kimmich's deal swirled for weeks, with the player being a major transfer target for top European clubs.

"At FC Bayern, I have the best environment to achieve my sporting goals," Germany international Kimmich said in a club statement.

"That is what my decision was based on. For me at the moment, there is no better package of teammates, coaching staff and club environment in order to achieve maximum success. I feel at home here and I am not finished yet."

The versatile 30-year-old, who joined Bayern a decade ago and is equally at ease at fullback as he is in a holding midfield role, has won eight Bundesliga titles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup title among other trophies.

"Bayern need players who not only bear the shirt but also responsibility – on and off the pitch. And Joshua Kimmich is one of those players," said club president Herbert Hainer.

Bayern are eight points clear of second-placed reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen. They are also in the Champions League last eight where they face Inter Milan in April.