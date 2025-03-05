Bayern eye first win in fourth attempt this season against Leverkusen

MUNICH, Germany : Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany hopes to have the solutions to lead his team to victory over Bayer Leverkusen in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday for a first win in four attempts against their Bundesliga rivals this season.

Kompany said on Tuesday a lot would ride on details between two strong teams, with Bayern having drawn twice against the reigning champions in the league while losing to Xabi Alonso's team in the German Cup.

"Neither I, nor Xabi Alonso can influence the ball. Both teams have a lot of individual quality that will influence the game," Kompany told a press conference on Tuesday. "You can plan as much as you want for these games but it is then the players who will have to do it."

Bayern have not beaten Leverkusen in six games under Alonso, including in three attempts this season.

"Each of the three games were different stories," Kompany said. "But all of them were played at the very limit."

Alonso's team completely dominated their most recent encounter on February 15 but could not get past a goalless draw. Bayern are top of the Bundesliga standings with an eight-point lead over second-placed Leverkusen.

"We don't go into the game to do a bit less this week and a bit more next week," Kompany said of their two-legged Champions League tie.

"We hope as a team to have solutions for the qualities of Leverkusen and tomorrow, not only as a team but also individually to deliver the best performance.

"(The two legs) definitely play a role. We know it is not about all or nothing tomorrow. There are two matches but still we play at home and that means sometimes something special can happen."