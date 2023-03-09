Logo
Bayern fined for offensive banner, crowd disturbances in PSG win: UEFA
Bayern Munich fans with flares. (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Simon)

09 Mar 2023 02:45AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 04:01AM)
Bayern Munich have been fined 44,750 euros ($47,193) after their fans unfurled an offensive banner and caused disturbances during their Champions League match against Paris St Germain last month, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

Bayern beat PSG 1-0 at Parc de Princes in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie where the German club's supporters displayed a banner that contained an expletive in a protest against high ticket prices for the match.

UEFA rules prohibit "provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature."

Bayern were also fined for crowd disturbances after masked supporters were seen clashing with the police and for letting off pyrotechnics.

PSG were fined 39,500 euros for blocking passageways at the Parc des Princes stadium, while their fans also lit fireworks.

Source: Reuters

