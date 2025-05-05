Bayern forward Kane finally ends trophy drought with Bundesliga title

BERLIN : England forward Harry Kane finally ended his career-long trophy drought on Sunday after securing the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich in his second season at the club.

The England captain, who two weeks ago broke a league record with his 60th goal in his first 60 league games for Bayern, also looks set to become the first player in Bundesliga history to be crowned top scorer in both his first two seasons.

Leverkusen's 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Sunday handed Bayern an unassailable eight-point lead over their second-placed rivals with two games left to play. Bayern drew 3-3 at RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation, England's all-time top scorer and second on the all-time Premier League scorers' list, Kane had won a hatful of individual awards.

He had, however, no single team trophy to show for his efforts after 400-odd goals for clubs and country and with talk of a 'Kane title curse' developing over the years.

That ended on Sunday when Bayern secured their 34th German league title - and their 33rd since the introduction of the Bundesliga - with Leverkusen's defeat to Freiburg.

Kane did not play on Saturday, due to suspension after he picked up a fifth yellow card last week, and had to watch from the stands before a last-gasp Leipzig equaliser spoiled any planned Bayern celebrations.

Kane had spent the majority of his professional career at Tottenham Hotspur, playing for the London club from 2009-2023 with some loan spells in between, prior to joining Bayern in a league record transfer worth 100 million euros ($114 million).

In England he had failed to win a trophy with Spurs, being Champions League runners-up in 2019, while also reaching consecutive finals at Euro 2020 and 2024 with the national team.

So his move to Bayern, Germany's record champions and six-time European champions, was all about finally adding trophies to his goal-scoring records and fulfilling his title-winning ambitions.

In his first season, however, he saw Bayer Leverkusen cruise to a domestic league and Cup double without defeat, snapping an 11-season title-winning run by Bayern along the way, as the Kane title 'curse' headlines re-emerged.

This season, however, he was not to be denied as he fired in 24 league goals prior to Saturday's game to keep Bayern in top spot throughout most of the season.

($1 = 0.8805 euros)