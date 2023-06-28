Bayern have deal with Kane but Spurs reject bid: Report

BERLIN: Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with England captain Harry Kane, German daily Bild reported Wednesday (Jun 28), but an initial €70 million (US$76 million) bid was rejected by Tottenham Hotspur.

The German champions are said to be intent on securing the signing of England's record scorer, whose contract with Spurs runs out in 2024.

Kane's camp is believed to have approved the move, but Bayern need an agreement on a transfer fee with Tottenham to seal the transfer.

Bayern submitted an offer of €70 million plus add-ons for Kane, according to Bild, while Spurs are demanding at least €100 million to part with their talismanic striker.

Other top European clubs including Real Madrid and Manchester United are also said to covet Kane, who could look to move away from Tottenham in pursuit of silverware.

Kane thought he had sealed a £127 million (US$161 million) move to Manchester City prior to the 2021/22 campaign only for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to turn it down - despite the striker claiming they had a gentleman's agreement permitting him to move on.

However, with Kane turning 30 in July he sees time running out on his career to finally lift a trophy.

Bayern are after a top-class striker to fill the hole left by Robert Lewandowski, who joined Spanish champions Barcelona in 2022.

The German club claimed their 11th Bundesliga title in a row last season but limped over the line at the end of a disappointing campaign.

Early exits from the Champions League and the domestic cup fell short of the goals the team set themselves, with senior club execs Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn being told to move on at the end of the season.

Kane, who scored 30 goals for Spurs in the Premier League last season, is out of contract in 2024 and could be available on a free transfer thereafter.

Resolving Kane's future is at the top of the agenda for Levy and new manager Ange Postecoglou, according to Bild.