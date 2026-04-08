Bayern have earned right to be confident after win at Real, Kompany says

April 8 : Coach Vincent Kompany said Bayern Munich have earned the right to be confident after the German side won 2-1 at Real Madrid in Tuesday's first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Bayern are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions as they lead the race to defend their Bundesliga title, and have the chance to reach their second straight Champions League semi-finals when they host Real on April 15.

"Most important for us is to just continue our momentum. They're going to give us a tough game, they're the type of team who can do something special as well," Kompany told TNT Sports.

The last time Bayern beat Real was in 2017, when they won 2-1 in Madrid to level their Champions League quarter-final after a first-leg loss at home. Real scored twice in extra time to reach the last four.

Bayern have not beaten Real over two legs since the 2012 Champions League semi-finals when the German side prevailed on penalties.

"A lot of respect for the opponent but also a lot of confidence as well, because I feel we've earned the right to be confident," Kompany added. "We have earned the right to be demanding even in those games... and go after a good result."