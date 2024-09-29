Bayern held to 1-1 draw by resolute Leverkusen

MUNICH : Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen played out a 1-1 draw in a heavyweight Bundesliga clash on Saturday at the Allianz Arena where a long-range strike from Robert Andrich for the visitors was cancelled out by another from Aleksandar Pavlovic.

The result leaves Bayern with 13 points after five games - two points clear of RB Leipzig at the top of the standings - while Leverkusen are third with 10 points.

Bayern finished the game with 18 shots compared to three for Leverkusen but in the end Xabi Alonso's determined side saw out the game to take home a point.

Such was their staunch defence that Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane failed to have a single shot as a starter in a league game for the first time in three years, but Vincent Kompany will be more worried about the striker's injury after a knock.

Bayern dominated possession in the opening stages, with Jamal Musiala regularly finding gaps in the defence to create opportunities while Leverkusen did not get a single chance to test Manuel Neuer in the first half-hour.

But with their first chance in the 31st minute, Granit Xhaka controlled a corner kick with his chest and set up Andrich outside the box, with the German's sweeping low shot drilled through a crowd of players into the bottom corner.

"We deserved more because we were clearly the better team," Neuer told Sky Germany. "We had the better chances. The goal we conceded was very annoying."

Their lead did not last long, however, when a poor clearance fell to Pavlovic and the midfielder pulled the trigger from 25 metres with a half-volley that brushed the fingertips of goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky as it sailed into the top corner.

"We can live with a point, better than Bayern. Defensive work was our top priority today. On a good day, Lukas saves Alex's shot," Andrich said.

But it was redemption for Pavlovic as it was his misplaced pass that led to the Leverkusen corner from which they scored the opener.

"I'm happy with the performance, we dominated them and barely conceded any chances. I was very happy and emotional after my goal," he said.

Serge Gnabry had two golden opportunities to make it 2-1 early in the second half when the unmarked winger received a cross from Harry Kane, but his first shot came off the far post while his second shaved the crossbar as he sank to his knees.

Bayern continued to dominate the game as Leverkusen were pegged back while Musiala was left frustrated when he did not win a penalty while jostling with Xhaka for the ball in the box.

Kane hobbled off in the dying stages after a collision with Amine Adli and he was replaced by Thomas Mueller, who went down in the box under pressure from Edmond Tapsoba but Bayern did not get a penalty as the two teams shared the spoils.