Nov 28 : Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich’s moment of madness proved costly as his side were held to a 0-0 draw at Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, opening the door for Borussia Dortmund to move four points clear this weekend.

Kimmich received a straight red card after 44 minutes when he blatantly pulled the hair of Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit when the pair squared-up in an off-the-ball confrontation.

Dortmund lead the table with 24 points from 10 games, one point ahead of Bayern, who have now played 11 matches. Dortmund host fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

"It was a big mistake," Kimmich said. "Even now, I still can't understand why I did it. Completely unnecessary and extremely stupid. I have to apologise to the team.

"Given the overall situation we're in, that was completely inexcusable from me and I'm glad we still managed to pick up a point."

It is the second time this season Bayern have been held to a goalless draw after the same result at Schalke in September, which ended their run of scoring in 59 consecutive Bundesliga matches.

The fifth draw of the season for unbeaten Bayern, including three in the last four games, left them eight points worse off than at the same stage of the last campaign.

The better chances in the game fell to Hamburg as Martin Adeline flashed the ball wide and Sebastiaan Bornauw was denied by goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, who is covering for the injured Manuel Neuer.

Paderborn hammered relegation-threatened Schalke 8-1 for their biggest-ever Bundesliga victory. They had never won a Bundesliga game by more than a two-goal margin before Saturday.

Stefano Marino scored a hat-trick for the home side as they picked up a third win of the season and climbed to ninth.

Cologne's Marius Bulter netted a treble and Said El Mala scored two as their side inflicted a 5-0 defeat on Elversberg.

It was a third straight loss for the promoted outfit, whose Bundesliga bubble appears to have burst after a strong start to the season.

Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt played out a 2-2 draw, while Mainz beat second-from-bottom Union Berlin 2-1.