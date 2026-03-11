Bayern hit Atalanta for six in Bergamo masterclass

BERGAMO, Italy, March 10 : Bayern Munich crushed hosts Atalanta 6-1 in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday with a devastating display that left the Italian side shell-shocked before the interval.

The German giants seized control from the outset and never looked back, racing to a three-goal lead within 25 minutes as their aggressive attacking play overwhelmed their opponents who never managed to gain a foothold in the match.

While the result was emphatic, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany refused to get carried away ahead of next Wednesday's return leg at the Allianz Arena.

"There is still the second leg to play, so we have to stay focused," he told reporters.

"Yes, you can't predict a result like this. I thought it would be really tough, but the players had a fantastic night. Everyone played with great pride and created a lot by playing to our strengths," he added.

GOAL FRENZY

Josip Stanisic opened the floodgates for the visitors in the 12th minute, tapping the ball into an empty net after receiving a precise pass from Serge Gnabry.

Ten minutes later, Michael Olise unleashed a powerful curling shot that nestled into the far corner of the net to double Bayern’s advantage.

The first-half barrage concluded when Olise turned provider, delivering a pass to Gnabry whose low shot found the net following a burst into the box to extend the visitors' lead to three.

Bayern maintained their relentless momentum after the break with Nicolas Jackson netting their fourth goal seven minutes into the second half.

Olise added his second in the 64th minute before Jamal Musiala completed the rout with a precise close-range volley in the 67th.

Atalanta's task was made even more difficult by the absence of key players Ederson, Charles De Ketelaere and Giacomo Raspadori against a Bayern side that secured second place in the league phase to advance directly to the last 16.

Mario Pasalic pulled one back for Atalanta deep in stoppage time, although the goal failed to lift the hosts' spirits ahead of the return clash.

Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino credited Bayern for their display but also praised the home supporters for their unwavering encouragement during the heavy defeat.

"Bayern are an incredibly strong team and tonight's match was a tough challenge against a top opponent. I must also extend my gratitude to our fans, they truly dominated the atmosphere on the pitch," he said.

"We are proud of the path we have taken so far. Of course we are disappointed with the result because it’s not what we wanted."

Atalanta captain Marten de Roon added that they would go into the second leg with pride.

"Conceding six goals is not something we want to repeat," he said.

"They are a very strong team, so we’ll need to be braver, breaking their rhythm and not letting them play with too much speed."