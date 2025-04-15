Bayern keeper Neuer to miss Champions League match against Inter

MUNICH, Germany :Bayern Munich will be without injured goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg at Italy's Inter Milan after he failed to recover in time for the game, the club said on Tuesday.

Neuer, who will travel with the team to Italy later on Tuesday, is one of several Bayern players who are out injured, along with attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala and defenders Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito among others.

"Manuel Neuer will not play due to injury but will travel to Milan with the team in order to support it," Bayern said in a statement.

The 39-year-old Neuer has been out of action with a calf muscle injury for more than a month but there were hopes he would recover for the return leg after last week's 2-1 home loss to Inter in the first leg.

The winners will face either Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund in the last four.

Bayern are also in top spot in the Bundesliga, with a six-point lead and five matches left to play.