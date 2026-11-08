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Bayern keeper Neuer suffers partial foot tendon tear
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Bayern keeper Neuer suffers partial foot tendon tear

Bayern keeper Neuer suffers partial foot tendon tear
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Bayern Munich v Bodo/Glimt - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 10, 2026 Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo
Bayern keeper Neuer suffers partial foot tendon tear
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FSV Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich - MEWA Arena, Mainz, Germany - November 7, 2026 Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer injures himself as 1. FSV Mainz 05's Jaesung Lee scores their first goal before being disallowed by VAR for offside REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Bayern keeper Neuer suffers partial foot tendon tear
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FSV Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich - MEWA Arena, Mainz, Germany - November 7, 2026 Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
08 Nov 2026 09:44PM
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Nov 8 : Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffered a partial tendon tear in his right foot during Saturday's 2-1 Bundesliga win at Mainz, the German champions said on Sunday.

• Bayern did not provide a timeframe for the former Germany international's return

• German newspaper Bild reported that the Bayern captain is expected to be out for around two months

• Neuer, who on Saturday became Bayern's oldest-ever player at 40 years and 225 days after surpassing Bernd Dreher's record, was forced off shortly before halftime after aggravating a foot injury

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• Neuer had missed four matches with the problem before returning for Bayern's 2-0 Champions League victory at Atletico Madrid earlier this week

• The latest setback comes amid renewed scrutiny of the veteran goalkeeper's form

• Neuer nearly gifted Mainz an equaliser with an error in the first half, while his mistake against Augsburg last month allowed Robin Fellhauer to score the fastest goal in Bundesliga history after eight seconds

• Bayern top the Bundesliga standings with 21 points from nine matches and next host Cologne on November 20

Source: Reuters
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