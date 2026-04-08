Bayern keeper Neuer's masterclass reignites national team discussion

BERLIN, April 8 : Bayern Munich's veteran keeper Manuel Neuer delivered a five-star performance in Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League quarter-final first leg win at Real Madrid, reigniting a discussion about his potential return to the national team ahead of the World Cup starting in June.

The 40-year-old World Cup winner, who retired from international duty in 2024, has been on many German fans' minds with Oliver Baumann currently the first choice keeper for Germany, and Jonas Urbig and Alexander Nuebel as his likely replacements at the tournament. Marc-Andre ter Stegen is out of the mix following consecutive injuries.

Tuesday's performance saw Neuer, who was Germany's starting keeper for 14 years, make a string of spectacular saves throughout the pulsating encounter, including repeatedly stopping Real top scorer Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in one-on-ones, to protect the visitors' slim lead and earn man-of-the-match honours.

He was heaped with praise by German pundits, many of whom called for his World Cup squad inclusion, and even Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa highlighted Neuer's performance.

"I think Neuer was MVP," Arbeloa said. "We had so many chances to score more goals, but we didn't do it."

The Germans never had a shortage of world class keepers to choose from for international tournaments but the national team has seen little keeper consistency since Neuer's retirement.

With the World Cup starting in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June, and Germany eager to do well after consecutive first round exits in 2018 and 2022, calls for Neuer's return are growing louder.

A lot has also been said about the relationship between the veteran keeper and Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, which at times appeared to be strained.

The coach, when asked in an interview days ago if he had congratulated the player for his 40th birthday, said he had no idea Neuer had turned 40. He has also repeatedly ruled out any possibility of luring him out of international retirement.

But on Tuesday, following Neuer's stellar performance, the keeper was asked about a possible national team return once more.

"We don't need to bring that up at all," Neuer told reporters.

"Where did we play today? That was a sensational game. We're not talking about the national team now. I've said my piece and I'm concentrating on Bayern here."

While Neuer wants to focus on club football with Bayern still in the running for three titles, performances such as these will only pile more pressure on Nagelsmann.

"To be honest, I am not surprised by his performance," said Bayern's director of sport, Max Eberl. "Manuel has been playing at this level for the entire season. He saved us today on several occasions."

Asked about a potential return to the national team, Eberl said: "I am not in charge of the national team coach."