Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bayern let sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways lapse
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bayern let sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways lapse

Bayern let sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways lapse

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Final - Bayern Munich v Tigres UANL - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - February 11, 2021 Bayern Munich players celebrate with the Club World Cup trophy REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous/

28 Jun 2023 05:50PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Germany's Bayern Munich will not renew a much-criticised sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways after it expires at the end of June, the Bundesliga champions said on Wednesday.

The club said the deal would end by mutual consent after five years and that the connections forged with fans in the Arab world through Qatar Airways would remain.

Bayern have drawn criticism over the sponsorship with fans angry about doing a deal with a country facing allegations of human rights violations, including over LGBT rights and its treatment of migrant workers.

Concerns were highlighted during last year's World Cup, hosted by Qatar.

Qatari authorities have previously described criticism of their country as unfair and misinformed, pointing to labour law reforms enacted since 2018 and accusing some critics of racism and double standards.

"Both partners have actively promoted an exchange between cultures," said the club in a statement.

"It has always been the goal of FC Bayern and Qatar Airways to connect people through football, including women's football. Trusting, open exchanges have created friendships that will continue," they added.

Akbar Al Baker, CEO Qatar Airways said the company had enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Bayern Munich for years.

"We wish the team all the best for the future," he added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.