Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bayern midfielder Palhinha out for weeks with adductor muscle injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bayern midfielder Palhinha out for weeks with adductor muscle injury

Bayern midfielder Palhinha out for weeks with adductor muscle injury

Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Aston Villa - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - February 17, 2024 Fulham's Joao Palhinha looks dejected after Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins scores their first goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

19 Nov 2024 07:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha will be sidelined for several weeks after picking up an adductor muscle injury while training with Portugal, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Palhinha, who joined Bayern on a four-year contract this season from English side Fulham, had been on duty with Portugal during the international break.

"FC Bayern's medical department has confirmed that Joao Palhinha suffered a torn muscle fibre in his right adductor while training with the Portugal national team," the club said. "The midfielder will therefore be sidelined for the coming weeks."

The Bavarians, top of the Bundesliga with a five-point advantage over RB Leipzig, have a busy schedule ahead of them with four matches in 11 days.

Bayern take on Augsburg in the league on Friday before hosting Paris St Germain in the Champions League next Tuesday.

They then travel to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and face holders Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup on Dec. 3.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement