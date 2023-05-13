Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bayern Munich close in on title with 6-0 demolition of Schalke 04
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bayern Munich close in on title with 6-0 demolition of Schalke 04

Bayern Munich close in on title with 6-0 demolition of Schalke 04
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 13, 2023 Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Bayern Munich close in on title with 6-0 demolition of Schalke 04
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 13, 2023 Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Bayern Munich close in on title with 6-0 demolition of Schalke 04
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 13, 2023 Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Bayern Munich close in on title with 6-0 demolition of Schalke 04
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 13, 2023 Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala reacts REUTERS/Lukas Barth
13 May 2023 11:54PM (Updated: 14 May 2023 12:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich powered past struggling Schalke 04 6-0 on Saturday (May 13), with two goals from Serge Gnabry, to open up a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and close in on their 11th straight league crown with two games remaining.

Thomas Mueller, whose future at the club has been in doubt since his benching with the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in March, opened their account in the 21st minute and Joshua Kimmich doubled their lead eight minutes later with a well-struck penalty.

With Schalke offering no resistance, the Bavarians picked up where they had left off after the break and Gnabry drilled in his shot in the 50th after Joao Cancelo's superb early work in the box.

Gnabry then made it 4-0 with a dizzying sprint in the 65th before substitute Mathys Tel also got on the score sheet from a Jamal Musiala assist.

Tel then turned provider for Noussair Mazraoui in stoppage time to make it half a dozen goals for the hosts.

Bayern are on 68 points and have two games left to play. Borussia Dortmund, who have three left and take on Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday, are in second place on 64.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.