Bayern Munich ease past Bochum 3-0 to open up three-point lead

MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich powered past VfL Bochum 3-0 on Saturday to move three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as they warmed up for next week's Champions League Round of 16 match against Paris St Germain.

Thomas Mueller chased down a clearance from his own half and got possession after a weak back pass from Bochum defender Saidy Janko to slot home and open the scoring in the 41st minute.

Leon Goretzka should have doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime but sent his header on the rebound wide of the post from two metres out.

Bayern keeper Yann Sommer then had to pull off a superb one-handed save to tip Philipp Hofmann's header wide in the 52nd.

But the hosts then turned on the afterburners to score twice and finish off the game.

Substitute Kingsley Coman gave the hosts, who travel to PSG on Tuesday, a two-goal cushion four minutes after coming on, slotting the ball through the legs of keeper Manuel Riemann in the 64th, and Serge Gnabry rifled in a penalty for their third 10 minutes later to seal victory.

Bayern are on 43 points, three ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Union Berlin, in third on 39, are in action against RB Leipzig later on Saturday.