Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bayern Munich, Man City to play game at home of NFL's Packers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bayern Munich, Man City to play game at home of NFL's Packers

Bayern Munich, Man City to play game at home of NFL's Packers
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 13, 2021 General view of a corner flag before the match Pool via REUTERS/Rui Vieira
Bayern Munich, Man City to play game at home of NFL's Packers
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v 1. FC Union Berlin - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 19, 2022 Bayern Munich players lineup before the match REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
03 May 2022 01:39AM (Updated: 03 May 2022 02:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

European soccer clubs Bayern Munich and Manchester City will play a Jul 23 exhibition match at the 65-year-old home stadium of the NFL's Green Bay Packers, the American football team said on Monday (May 2).

The game will be the first soccer match played at Lambeau Field, a Wisconsin-based venue whose playing surface has been known affectionately as "The Frozen Tundra" ever since the 1967 NFL championship game was played there in sub-zero temperatures.

The USA Cup is part of Bayern Munich's pre-season tour in the United States that will also include a stop in Washington to face MLS side DC United on Jul 20.

Before travelling to Green Bay, Manchester City will play an earlier fixture, also on Jul 20, in Houston against Mexico's Club America.

Bayern Munich, the most successful German team in history, recently secured their 10th consecutive Bundesliga crown while Manchester City are the reigning Premier League champions.

 

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us