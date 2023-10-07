Logo
Bayern Munich rule out Boateng return
Bayern Munich rule out Boateng return

Defender Jérôme Boateng, seen here during his time with Lyon, will not be given another contract at Bayern Munich (Photo: AFP/Glyn KIRK)

07 Oct 2023 02:08AM
BERLIN: Bayern Munich will not bring back former defender Jerome Boateng, the club announced on Friday.

Free agent Boateng had spent the week training with the side amid reports of a possible return due to injury concerns in defence.

Bayern however said the centre-back would not be given a new contract.

"The situation has eased" Bayern said in a statement, "(centre-backs) Dayot Upamecano and Min-Jae Kim can now play without pain again, and Matthijs de Ligt is also on the mend.

"Considering all factors, Bayern has decided against re-hiring Jerome Boateng."

Berlin-born Boateng, 35, spent 10 years at Bayern, playing 363 games and winning nine Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 2013 and 2020. He also won the 2014 World Cup with Germany.

Bayern this week came under fire for considering bringing the player back into the fold, given Boateng is currently undergoing a court procedure for domestic violence.

Boateng was fined 1.8 million euros (US$1.9 million) for acts dating back to 2018, but saw his fine reduced on appeal to 1.2 million euros (US$1.3 million). On Wednesday, Bavaria's highest court threw out the proceeding and ordered a new trial based on the same facts.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday his side had experienced an "emergency situation in central defence" but acknowledged "the decision does not only have sporting components".

Source: AFP

