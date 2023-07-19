Logo
Sport

Bayern Munich thrash amateur side 27-0 in pre-season game
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Cologne v Bayern Munich - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - May 27, 2023 Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring their second goal with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

19 Jul 2023 12:53PM
If ninth-tier side Rottach-Egern thought Bayern Munich would use Tuesday's pre-season match as a chance to gently shake off the rust after a lengthy break they were sadly mistaken, with the ruthless German champions running up a 27-0 victory.

The match was part of Bayern's training camp at Tegernsee before they embark on a tour of Asia, and amateur side Rottach-Egern were all smiles as they posed for the pre-match photo.

The smiles quickly disappeared, however, when Jamal Musiala - whose late winner in the final game of last season secured the title for Bayern - opened the scoring in just the third minute.

Bayern were 18-0 up at halftime before coach Thomas Tuchel changed his entire lineup for the second half, which was also one-way traffic.

Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer and Mathys Tel scored five goals each while Serge Gnabry netted a hat-trick, with 13 different players getting on the scoresheet.

"We're further along than before, were very hard-working. It's strenuous and challenging, but everyone's ready," Tuchel said after the game.

Playing against Rottach-Egern in pre-season has been a tradition for Bayern, who won 23-0 in 2019. Rottach-Egern did manage to score twice in a match in 2018 before going on to lose 20-2.

Source: Reuters

