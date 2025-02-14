Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala signs new contract to 2030

BERLIN : Bayern Munich's attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2030, the Bundesliga leaders said on Friday.

Musiala has been in superb form this season, having scored 10 goals in the Bundesliga, with his team eight points clear at the top.

The 21-year-old Germany international joined Bayern from Chelsea's academy in 2019.

"I took my first steps in professional football here and firmly believe we can achieve something big with this club in the coming years," Musiala said in a statement.

"I feel at home both in Munich and at the club with our great fans. We’ve got a lot of things we want to achieve."

He is the third key Bayern player to extend his deal in February after keeper Manuel Neuer and defender Alphonso Davies.