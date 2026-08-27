Bayern primed for Bundesliga title defence, Schalke back in the big league

BERLIN, Aug 27 : Bayern Munich kick off their Bundesliga title defence against visitors VfB Stuttgart on Friday, with the Bavarians in pole position once more.

With top striker and freshly-crowned European Golden Shoe winner Harry Kane leading their attack, Bayern have also made key transfers to bolster their campaign.

Speedy Germany defender Nathaniel Brown scored on his competitive debut in their 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup last week.

Morocco attacking midfielder Ismael Saibari has also joined Bayern, further boosting their front line that already includes Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise.

The status of Jamal Musiala could be a concern for Bayern, however.

The player is suffering from a neurological dysfunction and briefly collapsed in two preseason friendlies, which the club said was a result of a change in medical treatment and that the player had been cleared to compete.

Musiala missed the Super Cup, with coach Vincent Kompany eager to take some of the pressure off his player after the 23-year-old’s condition was made public.

Former Bayern and Germany captain Lothar Matthaeus sees no challengers to the champions' crown.

"Last year, I said that Bayern would win the title with a lead of at least 15 points," he wrote in a column this week. "In the end, it was 16. This season, too, the Munich side will finish at least 10 points ahead of the competition."

Few would bet against Bayern cruising to yet another league title, but Dortmund are banking on two Greek youngsters helping them give the champions a run for their money.

The arrival of 18-year-old striker Konstantinos Karetsas and 23-year-old playmaker Giannis Konstantelias, who has been labelled the greatest Greek talent of his generation, has instantly sparked enthusiasm among Dortmund supporters.

The pair enjoyed strong debuts in the Super Cup loss to Bayern and fans hope they can deliver the goals needed for the Ruhr valley club to challenge for the title.

RB Leipzig, under new coach Martin Demichelis, saw top striker Yan Diomande leave for Real Madrid but they remain in a small group of title contenders along with VfB Stuttgart, who have improved every season under coach Sebastian Hoeness and will also be competing in this season's Champions League.

Stuttgart reached last season's German Cup final and finished fourth in the Bundesliga.

Schalke 04's return to the top division will instantly boost the league's average attendances with their 62,000 arena expected to be sold out for all home matches.

The Royal Blues, led by veteran Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, are determined to make a big impact this season rather than just fighting to stay up.