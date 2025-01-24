Bayern ready to bounce back after Feyenoord loss - Kompany

BERLIN : Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich must deliver a winning performance at Freiburg on Saturday to bounce back instantly from Wednesday's Champions League loss at Feyenoord, coach Vincent Kompany said on Friday.

The Bavarians suffered a 3-0 defeat in the Netherlands that dented their chances of a top eight finish in the Champions League and an automatic spot in the competition's Round of 16.

Under the new format this season, the next 16 teams below the top eight in the 36-team league go into a playoff.

"It is good that we play so soon again," Kompany told a press conference.

"It is something we hoped for. We lost that game, that is a fact. I think it is important if you want to be at the very top to put in the work. Hopefully the answer will come on the pitch and that is the most important thing."

The Bavarians are four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, with champions Bayer Leverkusen in second place.

They will be without suspended Konrad Laimer and fellow defender Alphonso Davies, who could be out for some time with a muscle injury.

Kompany said that, despite their midweek loss, his players were committed to the season's goals of winning titles.

"If you want to win titles you have to be there in every moment. But it is unusual in a season when you go after titles not to see things (like the Feyenoord defeat) happen," he said. "It is in the decisive moments that you have to be there and these moments will come."

"We lost, that's correct. But the lads showed full commitment until now. We want to keep seeing that," he said.