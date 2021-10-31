Logo
Bayern rebound from cup humiliation by hitting five in Berlin
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates after scoring from a free-kick at Union Berlin on Saturday

31 Oct 2021 12:02AM (Updated: 31 Oct 2021 12:02AM)
BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski netted twice as Bayern Munich responded to their German Cup disaster in midweek with a 5-2 win over Union Berlin on Saturday (Oct 30) to stay top of the Bundesliga.

Three days after being thrashed 5-0 at Moenchengladbach in the second round of the cup, Bayern bounced back with two quick goals as Lewandowski converted an early penalty, then drilled home a free-kick.

Bayern ended Union's record of 21 league games unbeaten at home as Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Mueller also grabbed goals, while Julian Ryerson and Niko Giesselmann scored for Union.

Source: AFP

