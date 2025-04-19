Bayern roar past Heidenheim with 34th title in clear sight

HEIDENHEIM, Germany : Bayern Munich had little trouble beating lowly Heidenheim 4-0 on Saturday to put themselves within touching distance of the Bundesliga title.

The table now shows Bayern at the top with 72 points, nine ahead of Bayer Leverkusen who face St. Pauli on Sunday, with four rounds left to play.

With Bayern racing into a three-goal lead after just 36 minutes — courtesy of Harry Kane’s precision, Konrad Laimer’s drive and Kingsley Coman’s flair — there was little doubt about Saturday's outcome.

Joshua Kimmich then took his time before rifling a shot into the corner for 4-0 in the 56th minute as Bayern surged ahead at full throttle in their relentless pursuit of their 34th league crown.