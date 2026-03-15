Bayern running out of keepers after Ulreich injury

MUNICH, Germany, March 15 : Bayern Munich are running out of fit goalkeepers after third choice keeper Sven Ulreich joined Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig on the injury list, the club said on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Ulreich was injured in their 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, picking up an adductor muscle injury, Bayern said in a statement.

He had been called up for action after Urbig's concussion in their midweek Champions League win over Atalanta and amid the ongoing injury absence of first-choice Neuer.

Teenager Leonard Prescott was on the bench on Saturday as he was on Tuesday in Italy, and the 16-year-old could potentially earn a start for Wednesday's return leg against Atalanta, with Bayern carrying a 6-1 win from the first leg. Other options are keepers from the reserve team.

Neuer is working towards a comeback from a muscle injury but is unlikely to be fit for Wednesday in Munich. Urbig is expected to come back next week.