MUNICH, Germany, May 2 : Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich scored through Michale Olise with the last kick of the game to snatch a 3-3 draw against bottom club Heidenheim in the league on Saturday, after battling back from two goals down.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany rotated his side heavily after Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Paris St Germain in their Champions League semi-final first leg and ahead of next week's return match in Munich.

Treble-chasing Bayern, who have already secured the league title, quickly found themselves two goals down with Budu Zivzivadze and Eren Dinkci finding far too much space to beat keeper Jonas Urbig

The Bavarians, who last week came from 3-0 down to beat Mainz 05 4-3 in the Bundesliga and cut the deficit against PSG from 5-2 to 5-4 on Tuesday, pulled back a goal with Leon Goretzka's superb freekick just before the break.

The midfielder, who will be leaving Bayern at the end of the season, volleyed in from close range in the 57th to level but Heidenheim, desperate for points to have a shot at reaching the relegation playoff spot in the last two remaining matchdays, hit back once more.

Zivzivadze curled a shot into the top far corner after shaking off Olise in the 76th to put his team 3-2 up and set a club record for scoring for a fourth successive league match. Substitute Olise then grabbed a point for the hosts with a long-range effort that went in off the back of Heidenheim keeper Diant Ramaj 10 minutes into stoppage time.

Bayern are on 83 points with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 67, in action at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

Heidenheim are in last place on 23, two behind VfL Wolfsburg, and three off St Pauli in the relegation playoff spot. Both the Wolves and St Pauli play on Sunday.