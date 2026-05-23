Bayern season verdict will come after Cup final, Kompany says

BERLIN, May 22 : Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany will not be offering any verdict on his team's season until after Saturday's German Cup final against holders VfB Stuttgart, he said on Friday.

The Bavarians won the Bundesligathis season with ease but missed out on a potential treble when they were eliminated 6-5 on aggregate by holders Paris St Germain in the Champions League semi-finals earlier in May.

This will be Bayern's first German Cup final in six years since they last won the domestic double.

"Obviously I knew this question (of a season assessment) would come," Kompany told a press conference. "But at the moment it is not important to evaluate the season. Tomorrow we are playing a final.

"There will be an opinion by everyone but first we have to put on our boots and play tomorrow."

Kompany has won back-to-back league titles in his first two seasons at Bayern with his team shattering the league record for most goals in a season this year.

Victory in Berlin on Saturday would also ease the frustration from their European exit at the hands of PSG.

"I have the certainty that (whatever the result) it won't affect my motivation for the future. But I really want a win tomorrow. That's the only thing that counts, not the analysis."

Kompany's views were echoed by Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich who said defeat on Saturday would not turn what has been a good season into a bad one, with Bayern having played such dominant football in Germany and Europe.

"From the outside it is the titles that count," Kimmich said. "In the past few years we have been consistent at a high level. We will try to win it but I will not judge a season based on just one match.

"Whether we win or lose is something we can influence to a certain extent but I’m not measuring success just by titles.

"But when you look back in 10 years' time, you want to have won as many titles as possible. So we'll give it our all tomorrow," Kimmich said.