Bayern see off Leipzig with help of own goal

MUNICH: Bayern Munich overcame a compelling test from RB Leipzig to win 3-2 at home on Saturday and stay well in control of the Bundesliga title race.

The German champions twice surrendered the lead but regained it a third time, with Josko Gvardiol's own goal in the second half proving decisive in the end.

The victory took Bayern nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who play at home to third-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Thomas Mueller tapped Bayern into the lead in the 12th minute from close range after Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi could parry a shot from Robert Lewandowski.

Portuguese forward Andre Silva bundled in an equaliser for the visitors in the 27th minute, chasing a loose ball after Konrad Laimer's chip had bounced past the post and scrambling it over the line.

Bayern quickly set about restoring their lead, with Kingsley Coman hitting the post and Muller then heading into the net, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul by Lewandowski on Gvardiol.

Lewandowski soon made amends by putting Bayern back in front, heading home a cross from Coman to score his 24th Bundesliga goal of the season.

French winger Christopher Nkunku pulled Leipzig level early in the second half only for Bayern to take the lead for the third time when Gvardiol unwittingly turned in a cross from Serge Gnabry.

Sweden forward Emil Forsberg had a chance to equalise with eight minutes remaining but was denied by Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.