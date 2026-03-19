Bayern showed no complacency, ready for Real says Kane

MUNICH, Germany, March 18 : Bayern Munich's 4-1 demolition of Atalanta on Wednesday in the Champions League last 16, despite a 6-1 first-leg win, proved the German champions were not complacent and were ready for Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, record-breaking scorer Harry Kane said.

Kane struck twice on Wednesday to take his Champions League goal tally to 50, becoming the first English player to reach that mark. Bayern advanced with a 10-2 aggregate win.

"With such a lead from the first leg, it's easy to be complacent," Kane said. "But we said that we wanted to win with the same style as the first leg.

"Credit to the boys, we were there from the first to the last minute. Some of the youngsters got their debuts. Overall we can be happy."

Substitute Filip Pavic, aged 16, became the youngest Bayern player and the third-youngest player to appear in a Champions League game.

Kane scored with a 25th-minute penalty and added another goal with a superb turn and shot nine minutes after the restart to earn the man-of-the-match award.

Kane has scored 47 goals in 39 competitive matches this season, more than any other player in the top five European leagues. His scoring prowess will be needed again next month in their two-leg quarter-final against 15-time European champions Real.

"It'll be a tough game," Kane said. "Whenever you face Real Madrid in the Champions League, you expect a fight. But we'll be ready. We don't fear anyone, even though it's going to be tough."

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany echoed his player's thoughts.

"Everything is big at both clubs," Kompany said. "It's not important who's the better team right now. The history of both clubs, the talent on the pitch, that's special."

"We expect an absolute top game. I hope even the neutrals will enjoy it. And of course in the end we want to win and advance."