Sport

Bayern sign Chelsea duo Eriksson and Harder on three-year deal
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - May 21, 2023 Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder applaud the fans after their last home match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women’s Champions League - Chelsea Press Conference - Cobham Training Centre, Cobham, Britain - March 29, 2023 Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Leicester City - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - May 10, 2023 Chelsea's Pernille Harder celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo
01 Jun 2023 08:30PM
Bayern Munich have signed Chelsea skipper Magdalena Eriksson and midfielder Pernille Harder on three-year contracts, the Frauen-Bundesliga champions said on Thursday.

Swedish defender Eriksson spent six successful years with Women's Super League champions (WSL) Chelsea, winning five league titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, and the Women's Community Shield.

Harder, 30, joined Chelsea from VfL Wolfsburg in 2020 for a fee in excess of 250,000 pounds $315,525)- then a world record transfer fee for a woman footballer.

"Pernille and Magdalena are two top players with a lot of experience," Bayern head coach Alexander Straus said in a statement.

"They've won several trophies, participated in many big tournaments, at club level and also on the international stage with their national teams.

"They're a perfect addition to our team and bring even more quality to our talented squad. They'll take us to the next level. We're very excited about this."

Both players, who are a couple, had said they would be leaving Chelsea last month upon the expiry of their contracts and were linked to several prominent European teams.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Source: Reuters

