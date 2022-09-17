Logo
Bayern slump to shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg to stretch winless run
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - September 17, 2022 FC Augsburg's Mergim Berisha celebrates scoring their first goal
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - September 17, 2022 FC Augsburg's Mergim Berisha in action with Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - September 17, 2022 FC Augsburg's Ermedin Demirovic in action with Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - September 17, 2022 FC Augsburg's Elvis Rexhbecaj and Carlos Gruezo celebrate after Mergim Berisha scores their first goal
17 Sep 2022 11:33PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2022 11:33PM)
AUGSBURG, Germany : Champions Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 loss to hosts Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stretch their winless run to four consecutive league matches and drop to fourth place.

Mergim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points and pile more pressure on Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The hosts were not intimidated by Bayern at any stage and their seven shots on goal were almost double Bayern's total in the opening half.

The Bavarians, fresh from their Champions League group win over Barcelona in midweek, lacked clinical finish with both Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane having their share of chances.

Germany international Sane should have levelled in the 73rd when he had only Augsburg's Rafal Gikiewicz to beat but the keeper stood his ground to block his shot.

He then made a sensational double save in stoppage time to protect Augsburg's lead.

Bayern are on 12 points, three off leaders Borussia Dortmund. Augsburg climbed up to 11th place on nine.

Source: Reuters

