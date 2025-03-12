Bayern striker Kane has become better with age, says coach Kompany

LEVERKUSEN, Germany : Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane earned praise from coach Vincent Kompany on Tuesday after scoring one goal and setting up another in a 2-0 victory at Bayer Leverkusen that saw them book their Champions League quarter-final spot.

Kane, who leads the Bundesliga scorers' list with 21 goals, netted his 10th Champions League goal of the season in the 52nd minute to put Bayern in front and then set up Alphonso Davies for a second goal in the 71st.

The 31-year-old England captain is the first English player to score 10 times in a single European Cup season.

"It helps when you have a top player who wants to run and fight for the team like a youth player," Kompany said of Kane at the post-match press conference.

"I played against him as an opponent and he has become better with age. He has a way to work towards his performances.

"I trust his consistency and how he works towards his game and with that quality you always get your moments."

Kane, who also scored twice in the first leg against Leverkusen, helped Bayern to a 5-0 aggregate win and quarter-final tie against Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

"A big compliment to the lads who delivered this performance," Kompany said. "These two wins over Leverkusen are important for us."

Prior to last week's first-leg win, Bayern had failed to beat reigning Bundesliga champions Leverkusen in their previous six matches across all competitions.

Leverkusen also eliminated Bayern in the German Cup this season.

"These two wins, they don't decide the season but we have a lot of respect for Leverkusen. We did our work," Kompany said.

"We did it well in the first 20 minutes and had the better chances. Our aim was to win the first half and then to win the second half and we did that."