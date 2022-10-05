Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bayern stroll past Viktoria Plzen 5-0 for new record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bayern stroll past Viktoria Plzen 5-0 for new record

Bayern stroll past Viktoria Plzen 5-0 for new record
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 4, 2022 Viktoria Plzen's John Edison Mosquera in action with Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Bayern stroll past Viktoria Plzen 5-0 for new record
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 4, 2022 Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane in action before scoring their first goal REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Bayern stroll past Viktoria Plzen 5-0 for new record
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 4, 2022 Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring their second goal with Leon Goretzka REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Bayern stroll past Viktoria Plzen 5-0 for new record
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 4, 2022 Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Sadio Mane REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Bayern stroll past Viktoria Plzen 5-0 for new record
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 4, 2022 Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane shoots at goal REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
05 Oct 2022 02:47AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 02:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUNICH, Germany : Bayern Munich struck three times in the opening 21 minutes en route to a 5-0 demolition of Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday to stay top of Group C and set a record for the longest unbeaten run in group matches.

The Germans have now gone 31 group matches in the competition without defeat.

Leroy Sane opened their account in the seventh minute before Serge Gnabry drilled in their second five minutes later and Sadio Mane added another with a fine solo effort in the 21st with the Czechs putting up no real resistance.

Sane struck again five minutes after the restart and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's shot went in off the post just before the hour mark before the Bavarians gradually eased off with an eye on Saturday's big Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern have won all three of their group matches so far to sit in top spot on nine points. Inter Milan and Barcelona, both on three points, face each other later on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.