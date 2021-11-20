Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bayern stunned by 2-1 defeat at Augsburg in Bavarian derby
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bayern stunned by 2-1 defeat at Augsburg in Bavarian derby

Bayern stunned by 2-1 defeat at Augsburg in Bavarian derby
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - November 19, 2021 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Bayern stunned by 2-1 defeat at Augsburg in Bavarian derby
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - November 19, 2021 Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka in action with FC Augsburg's Niklas Dorsch REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Bayern stunned by 2-1 defeat at Augsburg in Bavarian derby
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - November 19, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scores their first goal REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Bayern stunned by 2-1 defeat at Augsburg in Bavarian derby
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - November 19, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and teammates argue with Referee Daniel Siebert REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Bayern stunned by 2-1 defeat at Augsburg in Bavarian derby
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - November 19, 2021 Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala in action with FC Augsburg's Jeffrey Gouweleeuw REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
20 Nov 2021 06:14AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 06:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUGSBURG: Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich suffered a shock 2-1 loss at Augsburg who struck twice against the run of play in the first half to snatch a memorable victory in Friday's Bavarian derby.

Goals from Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn in the 23rd and 36th minutes put the hosts in the driving seat, before Robert Lewandowski pulled a goal back in the 38th, as Augsburg earned their third win in 21 Bundesliga matches against Bayern.

The result leaves Bayern top of the table on 28 points but second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 24, will be looking to cut the gap when they host VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

With Thomas Mueller playing his 600th game for the Munich club in all competitions, but Joshua Kimmich out again for a week in COVID-19 quarantine after contact with an infected person, Bayern had more than 75per cent possession at the start.

But Augsburg caught the visitors with a sucker punch when Pedersen powered home a low shot for his maiden Bundesliga goal.

With Bayern, who travel to Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League next week, struggling to create chances, Augsburg struck again. Bayern lost possession in their own half and Hahn rose higher than the defence to head in a perfect Iago cross.

The celebrations of the home fans were dampened two minutes later when Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski scored his 14th league goal from a Mueller assist to cut the deficit.

But Augsburg remained disciplined in defence after the break and looked comfortable as they soaked up the Bayern pressure.

The visitors did not have many chances despite dominating possession but came close when Alphonso Davies' low shot in the 73rd flew just wide of the post before Augsburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz then denied Lewandowski from close range.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us