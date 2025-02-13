Bayern survive late pressure to snatch 2-1 win at Celtic

GLASGOW :Bayern Munich scored either side of halftime through Michael Olise and Harry Kane but had to endure late pressure from hosts Celtic before securing a 2-1 victory in their Champions League playoff first leg on Wednesday.

Olise's stunning shot in the 45th minute put the German side in front and Kane doubled the lead with a 49t-minute volley at the far post.

Celtic cut the deficit in the 79th minute thanks to Daizen Maeda's close-range header to inject late drama into the match.

The visitors, bidding to reach this year's final to be played in their own Allianz Arena in Munich, had close to 70 per cent possession in the first half but struggled with Celtic's disciplined backline.

Bayern did have a chance through Kane but it took a superb effort from Olise to break the deadlock on the stroke of halftime.

The attacking midfielder controlled a deep cross from Dayot Upamecano, cut in and hammered an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

They struck again four minutes after the restart when Kane was left completely unmarked at the far post to volley in straight from a Joshua Kimmich corner.

Kane's goal made him the first English player to score 60 goals in UEFA club competitions.

Bayern were lucky not to concede a penalty in the 57th minute after Upamecano stepped on Arne Engels' foot in the box, the referee deciding against a spot-kick after a lengthy VAR review.

The hosts came close in the 74th when Neuer was beaten to the ball by Maeda but the Japanese player's shot rolled parallel to the empty goal before being cleared. He did better a few minutes later, nodding in from close range to pull a goal back.

Bayern defended well as Celtic poured forward, and they needed a fine save from Neuer in stoppage time to hold on to victory ahead of Tuesday's return leg in Munich to decide a place in the round of 16.