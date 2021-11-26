Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bayern turnover tops 640 million euros despite COVID-19 impact
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bayern turnover tops US$717 million despite COVID-19 impact

Bayern turnover tops US$717 million despite COVID-19 impact

Soccer Football - Bayern Munich holds Annual General Meeting - Audi Dome, Munich, Germany - November 25, 2021 Bayern Munich executive vice chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen , Bayern Munich executive board member Oliver Kahn and President of Bayern Munich Herbert Hainer are seen during the annual general meeting REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

26 Nov 2021 04:04AM (Updated: 26 Nov 2021 04:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich's turnover for the fiscal year 2020-21 was just over €640 million (US$717 million), a sharp decrease from the pre-COVID-19 levels of more than €750 million, the club said on Thursday.

German Bundesliga champions for the last nine seasons, Bayern won six major titles in 2020 and although the COVID-19 pandemic affected their finances from March, 2020, the annual turnover was €643.9 million, with EBITDA at 98.4 million.

Bayern’s turnover for 2018-19, the last fiscal year not to have been affected by the pandemic, had topped 750 million euros.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer told the club's annual general meeting the champions were in strong financial shape.

"We have no cent of debt, we own the Allianz Arena and the Bayern campus (training centre)," Hainer told the meeting.

"We are independent, going our own way, with our own strength. We are not being swept by this craziness out there," he said.

"Look at what happens at some other clubs. Barcelona have over €1.3 billion in debt. Juventus also recently published shocking financial figures."

Barcelona, who had to let club great Lionel Messi leave due to "financial and structural obstacles" have a debt of more than €1.35 billion.

Italian club Juventus posted a loss of more than 200 million for 2020-21.

"Bayern on the other hand are internationally competitive. We set standards and you, the members, can be proud of that," Hainer said.

"I am certain that the pandemic with all the damages it causes can also offer chances. If we still stick to our values we will come out of it as winners."

Bayern are leading this season's Bundesliga title race and have qualified for the Champions League knockout stages.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us